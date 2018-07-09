West Coast University in Doral evacuated after bomb threat

DORAL, Fla. - West Coast University was briefly evacuated Monday after someone called in a bomb threat to the Federal Reserve building in Doral, authorities said.

The threat was received around 2:15 p.m. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Miami Branch is next door to the university.

Doral police also shut down a portion of Northwest 41st Street between Northwest 87th and Northwest 97th avenues for about an hour. Just after 3 p.m., authorities gave the all clear for both buildings and the Northwest 41st Street had reopened.

Miami-Dade County police sent the bomb squad and a K-9 unit.

A private, for-profit university, West Coast University specializes in healthcare degrees. The university is only a few blocks from the site of a massive water main break that shut down part of Northwest 41st Street and caused some businesses to temporarily close last week.

