West Coast University in Doral evacuated after incident at nearby Federal Reserve building

DORAL, Fla. - West Coast University was briefly evacuated Monday afternoon after an incident at the Federal Reserve building in Doral, authorities said.

Police originally said they were investigating a possible bomb threat, but a representative of The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta told Local 10 News that a "potential suspicious material" was found during a routine vehicle inspection.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Miami Branch is next door to the university.

Doral police also shut down a portion of Northwest 41st Street between Northwest 87th and Northwest 97th avenues for about an hour. Just after 3 p.m., authorities gave the all clear for both buildings and Northwest 41st Street had reopened.

Miami-Dade County police sent the bomb squad and a K-9 unit during the investigation.

A private, for-profit university, West Coast University specializes in healthcare degrees. The university is only a few blocks from the site of a massive water main break that shut down part of Northwest 41st Street and caused some businesses to temporarily close last week.

