Woman, 28, faces charges in drunken fatal crash, prosecutors say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Kritzia Marie Lopez is spending her first night at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday. It's likely that Rene Hernandez and Natalia Landin are on her mind.

Lopez, 28, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to face charges for a crime prosecutors say she committed about seven months ago when Hernandez, 68, and Landin, 67, died.

Lopez was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana about 8:30 p.m., Sept. 21 when she was driving the wrong way on the Florida Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators say Lopez crashed into a Tropic Oil tanker truck near Southwest 88th Street. The truck hit a Chevrolet Impala and a Ford.

Hernandez, Landin and Mirta Estupinan were in the Impala. Estupinan, 67, was among the eight people injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel treated two at the scene of the crash and took Estupinan and five others to the hospital.

The leaking truck prompted authorities to shutdown the Florida Turnpike overnight.

Prosecutors are charging Lopez with two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, DUI with serious bodily injuries and four counts of DUI with property damage.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.