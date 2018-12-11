Miami-Dade

Woman accused of setting fires inside Hialeah Gardens Walmart

Sasha Alarid is shown on security videos near each fires, police say

By Tim Swift - Local10.com Digital Editor

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. - A Miami-Dade County woman was arrested Monday after police said she set several fires inside a Hialeah Gardens Walmart store.

Sasha Alarid, 33, faces charges of arson and criminal mischief.

According to the arrest report, the store's security camera captured Alarid moving around the store in the 93000 block of Northwest 77th Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday. Police said she started fires in several areas, including the women's restroom, the men clothing section and the women's underwear section.

The fires damaged about $800 in merchandise, but no one was hurt, police said. Walmart employees were able to quickly put out the fires using fire extinguishers. 

A butane lighter was found in Alarid's coat when she was arrested, the report said. The store was briefly closed while officers investigated.

