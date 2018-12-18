Woman carjacked outside Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who carjacked a woman outside her Miami Gardens home.

The carjacking occurred Tuesday morning on Northwest 170th Street.

Miami Gardens police said the man drove off in the woman's gray Dodge Charger with racing stripes.

A neighbor told Local 10 News that the woman was locking her front gate when a man wearing a black hoodie got into the driver's seat. He said the woman tried to fight off the man, but he was able to push her away and drove off.

Police said the vehicle was last seen traveling east.

