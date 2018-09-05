Woman caught on camera using stolen credit card after Miami Shores burglary

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - Miami Shores police are searching for a woman who was captured on surveillance video using a credit card shortly after it was stolen in a vehicle burglary.

The burglary was reported Aug. 28 in the 9800 block of Northeast Seventh Avenue.

Police said a silver, 2013-2015 Honda Accord was seen dropping off the woman at a CVS store at 4800 Biscayne Blvd., where she used the stolen credit card.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call Detective Joshua Koop at 305-505-0407, or email him at Joshua.Koop@mspd.org.

