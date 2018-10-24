Woman conducts $1,200 fraudulent transaction at ATM in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - Miami Shores police are searching for a woman they said conducted a fraudulent $1,200 transaction at an ATM.

Surveillance images released Wednesday show the woman Aug. 17 in the drive-thru ATM at the Bank of America at 9190 Biscayne Blvd.

The woman was driving a 2009-2014 dark gray Nissan Altima, authorities said.

Police said she is believed to be between 45 and 55 years old.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call Detective Zalonis at 305-759-2468 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

