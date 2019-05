A body laying on top of a table at a park in southwest Miami-Dade County is covered by a yellow tarp.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Wednesday morning in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez said the woman was found dead on Southwest 282nd Street shortly before 8:30 a.m.

A view from Sky 10 showed a yellow tarp covering the body, which was laying on top of a table at a park.

Rodriguez said homicide detectives are investigating the death.

