Woman killed in car crash in Hialeah Gardens, authorities say

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. - A woman was killed in a car crash Sunday morning in Hialeah Gardens, authorities said.

Lt. Alejandro Camacho, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said a black Toyota pickup truck collided with red Ford sedan while turning on Okeechobee Road near Northwest 138th Street around 10 a.m.

The woman, a passenger in the Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics airlifted the driver of the Ford to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was not seriously hurt, Camacho said.

