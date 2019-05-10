Woman on party bus shot along I-95 in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman on a party bus was shot Friday morning along Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. near Northwest 125th Street.

Troopers said the bus was driving south on the highway when another vehicle pulled up alongside it and someone inside the vehicle fired toward the bus.

The passenger that was struck by a bullet was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the parties involved in the shooting might have been at an establishment in northeast Miami-Dade, where the incident may have initiated.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



