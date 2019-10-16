Miami-Dade

Woman rescued from submerged car in waters off Bay Harbor Islands

By Trent Kelly - Reporter

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. - Rescue workers rushed into action after a car went into the water near Bay Harbor Islands and brought a woman to safety. 

Officials say the woman was taken to the hospital after divers assisted in removing her from the vehicle. 

It happened off Broadview Drive near 103rd Street late Wednesday morning. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the woman was taken to Aventura Hospital Trauma Center. 

Images from Sky 10 show her arriving at the hospital in a rescue helicopter.

There has been no update on the woman's condition. 

