Woman reunited with firefighters who saved her life after jet ski accident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was seriously injured in an accident on the water two years ago finally got the chance to meet Wednesday with the Miami-Dade firefighters who saved her life.

Dariana Mizrahi is strong and healthy today, but it’s taken a lot to get her back to this.

"I remember telling somebody, 'Oh please, I don't want to die,' and that was it," Mizrahi said.

Mizrahi said everything changed in January 2017. She was out jet skiing on Biscayne Bay with friends when she feel backward.

Water rushed up her anal cavity. Stuck in a state of shock, she felt nothing.

"I waved at my friends to come back and get me and they are like, 'You're bleeding,'" Mizrahi said. "I'm like, 'You're joking, right? I'm not bleeding.' And then, there was so much blood on the water. They get me out. I'm transported from jet ski to jet ski, to a boat."

Mizrahi was losing blood at a rapid rate.

"This is an injury that if not acted upon quickly, it is not survivable," Lt. G.A. Izquierdo, of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said.

Extensive and painful surgeries followed, plus physical and emotional healing, which led Mizrahi to Wednesday's reunion with the firefighters who saved her life.

"I actually came by yesterday to ask if they remember me and they thought I passed, so it's like I came back from the grave," Mizrahi said.



