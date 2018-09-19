Woman says her neighbors attacked and killed her pet duck

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A southwest Miami-Dade County woman said her neighbor killed her pet duck because he felt threatened by the animal.

Melina Ocampo, who lives in the Heron of the Hammocks community, said her pet duck, Ma Pato, often roamed around a nearby lake, eventually returning home.

Another neighbor, Madelaine Jorge, noticed a man and woman near the duck on Sept. 2 and recorded what she saw with her cellphone. In the video, the man slams the duck to the ground, killing the animal.

"When I looked outside ... he was dead," Ocampo said.

Ocampo said she had owned Ma Pato for about four years and never had any problems before.

Ocampo said she reached out to police, who told her the neighbors who encountered the duck in front of their apartment said it was attacking them.

"This was animal cruelty, and I don't believe anyone should get away with it," Ocampo said.

Attempts to reach the neighbors for comment were unsuccessful.

