Woman says Miami-Dade cop should be fired for allegedly kicking son in head

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The mother of a South Florida teen allegedly kicked by a Miami-Dade police sergeant while in handcuffs spoke to Local 10 News Wednesday about the incident.

The incident was captured on cellphone video Feb. 14 in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in northwest Miami-Dade.

"My son had a lump on his head right here, he had a cut and his eye was like a little bit, just a little bit shut," Ava Brown said.

Brown said her 17-year-old son was kicked in the head by Sgt. Gustavo De Los Rios.

"He kicked my son in the head, like my son's head was a ball, and my son's head was not no ball," Brown said.

David Brown was accused of breaking into a home in January.

Brown's son, David Brown Jr., was wanted in connection with a burglary case, authorities said.

Ava Brown said her son came to her defense after she was pulled over by police in the plaza near Northwest 57th Avenue.

Police said the teen started throwing punches and became physical with the officers.

While he was eventually placed in handcuffs, prosecutors said De Los Rios, 38, then kicked the teen while he was on the ground.

"He was handcuffed, he was down, he wasn't resisting," Brown said. "The officer should have never did what he did."

While Brown didn't witness the alleged kick, the state attorney's office said it was captured by a witness using a cellphone camera.

Brown is now calling for that officer to be removed from the force.

"I mean, something else needs to be done besides just a misdemeanor charge," she said. "No, that's not right. How would they feel if they were treated that way? If someone in their family was treated that way? How would they feel about the situation?"

De Los Rios was charged with misdemeanor battery on Friday. Miami-Dade police confirmed that the sergeant has been relieved of duty with pay since the initial complaint was filed.



