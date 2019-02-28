Woman says multiple fights broke out before nephew killed at Naranja Park

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The aunt of a young man who was killed over the weekend while leaving a park in southwest Miami-Dade spoke to Local 10 News on Thursday.

Andrea Harris' nephew, Alston Heath, 21, was gunned down Saturday at Naranja Park.

"I just want to hold him once and tell him, 'Auntie loves you,'" Harris said.

Family members said they were leaving a party at Naranja Park around 7 p.m. Saturday when several fights broke out and bullets were fired.

"It was a fight here, a fight there, a fight there, and the next thing you know, shooting is going on, and you hear everybody saying, 'Get down, get down,'" Harris said. "And he helped a girl put her kids in the car, pushed a friend and was hit from the straight bullet. It hit him and his lungs, and it went to his heart. Twenty-one, not bothering nobody, and I'll never see my nephew again."

Harris said her nephew died a hero. She said he wasn't in a gang and she has no idea why he'd be targeted.

"Somebody knows something," she said. "The questions of the matter is: Will they do the right thing and step forward and say, 'This is what I know. This is who did this'?"

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.