Woman says teens threatened to shoot her, her grandchildren during carjacking

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman spoke to Local 10 News Monday, a day after she and her two young grandchildren were carjacked outside a northwest Miami-Dade gas station.

"One boy said, 'Shoot her, shoot her, shoot her!'" Anne Raymonvil said.

Raymonvil said she and her grandchildren were lucky to survive the carjacking.

"Yeah, I was scared," she said.

With her daughter helping to translate from Creole to English, Raymonvil told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly that two teenagers ran into her other daughter's white Chevrolet Impala Sunday afternoon as it was left running outside a Sunoco gas station at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Northwest 149th Street.

Raymonvil and her two grandchildren -- ages 3 and 7 -- were all sitting in the back seat when the incident unfolded.

"My oldest nephew was saying, 'No, no, no, no,' and she was just banging on the window saying, 'Call police, call police, call police!'" Raymonvil's daughter said.

Raymonvil said the teens threatened to shoot them, but never showed a gun.

The car was later stopped less than a mile away near Northeast 143rd Street and Third Court right after police were able to track it by pinging a cellphone left inside.

Raymonvil said the teens ran off before police could arrest them.

The kids were later reunited with their father, who’s grateful no one was hurt.

"From being home to getting a call that your kids are -- basically somebody took the car with your kids in it -- that was the scariest moment ever in my life," Travis Sands said.

