Woman sexually assaulted during home invasion, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for three men who sexually assaulted a woman during a home invasion Wednesday.

Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said three masked men attacked a 76-year-old man in his driveway around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the victim's home in southwest Miami-Dade County. The men forced the victim inside the home and tied up the victim and his 60-year-old girlfriend, Zabaleta said.

“One of them even insinuated that they had scissors and were threatening to cut the fingers off the female victim," Zabaleta said.

They beat the male victim, stole jewelry, credit cards and a gun similar to a Beretta. They also sexually assaulted the man's girlfriend before finally stealing his car, a gray Lexus sedan.

Police said Thursday that officers had found the vehicle near Southwest 82th Avenue and Southwest 20th Street.

The incident has shaken neighbors. One woman who did not want to be identified said she planned to install security cameras and take other precautions.

"That’s really scary. That’s really, really scary," the woman said. "And what's even more scary is the fact of the time of night it happened."

