Woman shot while sitting inside vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in a northwest Miami-Dade County apartment complex, police said.

The shooting occurred early Tuesday at the apartment complex on Northwest 84th Street near Northwest Fourth Avenue.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the victim was driven to a Chevron gas station on Northwest Sixth Avenue in Miami. She was later taken by paramedics to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Yellow police markers could be seen on the ground in the parking lot of the apartment complex. There were also three vehicles with visible bullet holes.

