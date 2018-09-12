Woman struck by forklift in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was struck by a forklift Wednesday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the area of 13814 SW 139th Court.

Miami-Dade police said the woman was struck by the forklift and pinned against a truck. She has since been freed and was taken to a hospital.

Her condition has not been released.

Police said the driver remained at the scene, and it's unclear whether anyone will be cited.

No other details were immediately released.

