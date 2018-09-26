Women steal perfume from Navarro Pharmacy, attack 2 employees

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for three women who stole expensive perfume bottles last week from a Navarro Discount Pharmacy and attacked two employees.

According to detectives, the women entered the pharmacy at 10720 SW 72nd St. around 10:15 p.m. Sept. 17 and began gathering various boxes of perfumes.

Police said a 68-year-old employee ordered the women to stop, prompting one of them to jump over the counter with perfume bottles in hand and push the woman, almost knocking her to the ground.

As the three thieves fled the store, one of them pepper-sprayed a 19-year-old male employee, authorities said.

The women left in an older-model, gray Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

