Work van catches fire outside home in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A work van caught fire Monday morning outside a home in northwest Miami-Dade.

The owner told Local 10 News that he noticed his white van was engulfed in flames around 11 a.m. outside the home on Northwest 97th Street and 22nd Avenue.

The owner said he quickly moved his other vehicles away from the van before the flames could spread.

The van, which the owner uses for his lawn business, was deemed a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.