Wrong-way driver in hospital after fatal crash on I-95

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An SUV traveling the wrong way on Interstate 95 crashed into several vehicles Thursday night in Miami-Dade County, killing a man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wrong-way crash occurred about 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 103rd Street.

FHP Lt. Alex Camacho said several troopers witnessed the SUV speeding north in the southbound lanes "in a reckless manner."

The SUV struck at least four other vehicles on I-95, including one car that was struck head-on. The driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Troopers haven't released the names or ages of the wrong-way driver or the driver who was killed.

Southbound lanes of I-95 in the area were closed for several hours during the investigation.

