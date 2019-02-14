Young men from Liberty City gear up for life-changing trip

EL PORTAL, Fla. - For these 10 young men from Liberty City, it is truly the opportunity of a lifetime.

"I know this will really change my life and how I think about the world," said Tyquarn Moss, a student at Miami Northwestern High School.

The group was chosen to fly to Oakland, California, to attend the first national conference for My Brother's Keeper, an Obama Foundation initiative.

The group was created by former President Barack Obama with the goal of boosting and inspiring boys and young men of color.

"People see potential in us to do something great for our community and our families," said Demari Reid, a student at Miami Dade College.

Jamar Martin, a young entrepreneur, added: "I don't know what to expect. I just know that it's going to be good. I'm going to benefit from it. I want to learn something that I can use five years from now that's going to be a catalyst for my growth."

The young men were chosen by Key Biscayne police Chief Charles Press who has been mentoring them for years as part of his foundation. His sister-city initiative bridges Key Biscayne and Liberty City to provide a better future for the children and families who live there.

"I've watched these young kids grow into men so through my interaction with them. We knew that we needed to pick what we thought was the best," Press said.

These young men know their lives are about to change. Among the big names expected to speak at the conference are NBA star Stephen Curry, singer John Legend and Obama.

"It'll mean a lot to me just to be there in his presence," said Tyrell Kennedy, an aspiring hip-hop artist.

The group has set up a GoFundMe page to help the young men pay for the trip Oakland.

