Miccosukee tribe to return newborn baby back to mother

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - The Miccosukee tribe will have to return a newborn baby they took from his mother at Baptist Hospital in Kendall.

Ingrid Ronan Johnson was born in Miami-Dade County, but her mother, Rebecca Sanders, and her maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Osceola, belong to the tribe. Sanders, 28, said Osceola was unhappy that Ingrid's father, Justin Johnson, 36, was white.

After Osceola claimed Sanders' two other children accused Johnson of hitting them, Miccosukee police officers showed up to the hospital saying they had a tribal order. Sanders said she never saw the order and didn't receive it until Monday.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle were outraged by the actions of the sovereign tribe that over the years developed a reputation for not cooperating with authorities in Miami-Dade.

"Miccosukee tribe police used a tribal court order to kidnap a newborn baby from parents in a Miami hospital," Rubio said. "They don't have any jurisdiction outside the reservation. I'm in contact with federal officials, and this won't end well for the tribe if they don't return the child ASAP."

State and local authorities were investigating the actions of the Miccosukee and the Miami-Dade police officers who were present at Baptist Hospital when Sanders was separated from her baby.

This is a developing story.

