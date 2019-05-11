Michelle Obama visits Miami, Sunrise

MIAMI - A group of high school students gasped when Michelle Obama walked into Miami's Overtown Youth Center. The former first lady visit was hours before her Friday night appearance at the BB&T Center in Sunrise to promote her memoir.

During her promotional tour of "Becoming," she has filled large arenas nationwide including Chicago's United Center, the Los Angeles Forum and New York's Barclays Center. Her event in Sunrise was not any different.

As the country's first African-American first lady, Obama wrote she found confidence in repeating a chant: "Am I good enough? Yes, I am!" Before her book was published, she launched the Global Girls Alliance, a program to empower girls through education.

Michelle Obama also wrote about what it was like to confront racism in public life and about how white people went "bonkers" when you "put a suit" on a "half-intelligent black man."

"Becoming" is part of a 2017 double memoir book deal with former President Barack Obama. His book will likely be published in the middle of the 2020 presidential campaign.

