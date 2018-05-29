Mini-vortex forms at Florida resort pool as Alberto comes ashore

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - A wild scene developed at a Florida resort Monday as guests were trying to enjoy their stay even while Alberto was bearing down on land.

A mini-vortex formed at the Shores of Panama resort on Panama City Beach around 4:30 p.m., according to WJXT.

Justin Ray Parker, who was visiting from out of town, posted the video of the dancing pool-spout to his Facebook page.

Guests can be seen scurrying away as the mini-vortex makes its way across the pool, sending debris flying into the sky.

"It actually happens often at the condo," Parker said, noting the resort's U-shape. "Just never as big and strong as that. The winds off Alberto made it a pretty sight to see."

