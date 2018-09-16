1 dead after fiery hit-and-run crash in Miramar, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A 26-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a fiery hit-and-run crash in Miramar, police said.

Carlos Villalona, a spokesman for the Miramar Police Department, said Antonio Javier Gort was driving a 2015 Audi sedan in the 9500 block of Miramar Parkway around 2 a.m. when he was sideswiped by other vehicle.

The collision sent Gort's car into the median. The car struck and a tree and burst into flames, Villalona said. Paramedics pronounced Gort dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car did not stop to help after the crash and fled the scene, Villalona said.

Police said that both Gort and the other driver were speeding at the time of the crash.

