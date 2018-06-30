2 people dead after crash in Miramar, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Two people were killed Saturday afternoon in a car crash along Pembroke Road in Miramar, authorities said.

Detective Natasha Richardson, a spokeswoman for the Miramar Police Department, said a red Mustang was traveling east along the 6900 block of Pembroke Road just after 3 p.m. when the Mustang collided with a white car that was making a turn into a shopping plaza. The impact sent the white car into a storefront in the plaza, Richardson said.

The two people inside the white car were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Richardson said. Three people were inside the Mustang, but it was unclear whether they were hurt.

