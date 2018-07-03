6 boats stolen from Sunshine Storage in Miramar, authorities say

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Police are investigating after six boats were recently stolen from a storage facility in Miramar.

Authorities said the boats were all stolen this year from Sunshine Storage at 11800 Miramar Parkway. Four of the boats were stolen in the last 30 days.

Surveillance video from the business showed a silver Infiniti SUV towing away a boat on the evening of May 30.

A white, late-model Ford F-250 pickup truck was captured on surveillance cameras pulling another boat on the morning of June 9. The boat was recovered June 11 by Miami Gardens police. It was missing its engines and speakers, police said.

The same truck was seen stealing another boat from the storage facility on May 20.

Police said thieves in a silver Infiniti and a black Tahoe worked together to steal yet another boat on June 19.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.





