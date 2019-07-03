Accused rapist faces charges involving second teenage girl

Jorge Martinez, 18, is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and then posting pornographic video of her on social media.

MIRAMAR, Fla. - An accused rapist is facing additional charges involving a second 15-year-old girl, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Jorge Martinez, 18, of Atlantic Beach, was initially arrested June 26 on accusations that he drugged and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl after leaving a party in Miramar with her and then posted a naked video of her on Instagram.

According to an arrest report, another 15-year-old engaged in sexual activity with Martinez on June 19 after she left her home in Miramar and met up with him.

Police said the girl's mother woke up to get ready for work and discovered her daughter was not in her room.

Authorities said the mother contemplated calling police but instead called her daughter's cellphone multiple times in hopes that she would answer.

According to the arrest report, the girl eventually called her mother back from a private number but refused to tell her mother where she was.

After then giving her mother various locations, she eventually told her she was at the Westland Mall in Hialeah, where her mother picked her up.

Police said the mother took her daughter to a Miami-Dade County police station to document the incident, and an officer referred the woman to the Miramar Police Department.

Authorities said the teen told an officer she had been with Martinez and engaged in sexual activity with him after he provided her with marijuana to smoke. She said Martinez knew her age.

Police said the mother initially was not going to press charges against Martinez but decided to do so after he was arrested for the incident involving the other teen, who was listed in critical condition at a hospital after Martinez allegedly gave her Percocet pills.

He now faces charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sexual offense on a minor in connection with the June 19 incident.

