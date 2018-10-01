Body of 4-year-old boy pulled from lake in Miramar, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. - The body of a 4-year-old boy was pulled from a lake over the weekend in Miramar, authorities said.

Police said they were notified Saturday that the boy was missing from his home in the 19000 block of Southwest 17th Court.

"Unfortunately, we are saddened to report that he was found in a lake and did not survive," Miramar police posted on Twitter Monday. "Our sincerest condolences go out the the family of the young boy."

According to authorities, the boy's father heard the door chime before discovering that his son had left the house.

Police said the father called 911 and the police department's helicopter spotted the young boy floating in the lake behind his home.

Authorities said the boy was found within an hour of the father calling 911.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department assisted in the search for the child.

The boy's death remains under investigation.

