MIRAMAR, Fla. - The body of a woman was found floating in a lake Friday in Miramar, authorities said.

According to Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues, people walking in Island Park in the area of Southwest 23rd Street and 174th Avenue spotted the body around noon.

Divers pulled the body from the water.

Authorities are investigating the death and haven't determined whether it appears to be suspicious.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.