Cellphone video shows SUV gunman fled in after Miramar shooting

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Cellphone video released Thursday shows a blue Honda CRV that a gunman drove away in after a shooting at an apartment complex in Miramar, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 1:45 p.m. Monday at the IMT Miramar apartment complex in the 11400 block of Southwest 45th Place.

The victim told police that he was leaving his apartment with his girlfriend when he was attacked.

Police said the man was shot three times after a brief struggle.

The victim told detectives he believes his attacker was trying to get inside his apartment.

The gunman was described by authorities as a black man between the ages of 20 to 27 with a medium build and short dreadlocks.

He was last seen getting into the passenger side of the SUV.

No description was given of the driver.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Tomlin at 954-602-4034 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

