MIRAMAR, Fla. - A child was unresponsive when he or she was pulled from a pool in Miramar Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Miramar Fire Rescue officials said the child was found in a pool in the 2500 block of 84th Terrace.

The child was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital as a trauma alert and is listed in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.

