Denied refund, customer holds pawn shop workers hostage, police say

Jeffrey Gourgue was upset because he said the store had sold him "cloned" mobile phones, police say.

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A Miami man was arrested Wednesday after police said he held several employees of a Miramar pawn shop at gunpoint because he was upset that he was denied a refund.

Jeffrey Gourgue, 37, faces charges of robbery with a firearm and false imprisonment of an adult.

According to the arrest report, Gourgue had purchased several mobile phones from Big Daddy's Pawn Shop in the 3000 block of South State Road 7 on Saturday. He returned to the store on Sunday after he said the devices were "cloned phones."

Phone cloning is a type of fraud where users are able to use mobile phones under another person's account. Often the person who pays the account is unaware the fraud is taking place.

After unsuccessfully demanding a refund, Gourgue locked the door behind him, telling several waiting customers that the store was closed, the report said.

Gourgue​​​​​​​ pulled a handgun from his waistband and demanded that the employees turn over their personal mobile phones, the report said. The victims were able to negotiate with Gorgue and had their phones returned, the report said. The employees told Gourgue that he​​​​​​​ would be able to get a refund from the owner the next day.

Gourgue then unlocked the door and left the store without incident, the report said. The store's surveillance cameras recorded the incident with audio, police said.

Gourgue turned himself in to Miramar police on Wednesday after the department received several tips about the incident.

Gourgue is currently being held on $10,000 bond in Broward County's Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Miramar police released a still from the store's security cameras in hopes of identifing the man.

