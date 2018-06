MIRAMAR, Fla. - Miramar Police Department detectives are working to solve a Cookie Monster mystery.

Detective Wayne Dunlap said he is searching for a thief who filled a shopping cart with cookies and failed to pay for them at the Family Dollar store at 6830 Miramar Pkwy.

Officer Yessenia Diaz was asking anyone with information about the 10:30 a.m. heist on June 12 to contact Dunlap at 954-602-4165 or wdunlap@MiramarPD.org.

