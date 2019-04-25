Driver killed in crash involving SUV, tractor-trailer on US Highway 27

One person was killed in a crash involving a sport utility vehicle and a tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 27 in Miramar.

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A fatal crash involving a sport utility vehicle and a tractor-trailer shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27 in Miramar for much of Thursday morning.

The view from Sky 10 showed the front of the SUV wedged underneath the back of the tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 27, south of Pembroke Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

Miramar police said the southbound lanes reopened about 1 p.m.



