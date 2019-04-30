Everglades High School student, 18, accused of bringing Batman knife to school

MIRAMAR, Fla. - An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested last week after he was found with a double-bladed pocket knife that was shaped as the Batman emblem, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the school's assistant principal was inside a portable classroom Thursday investigating reports of the odor of marijuana coming from within the classroom.

Miramar police said several students were searched, including Bryan Valdivia.

While looking through Valdivia's fanny pack for marijuana, the assistant principal discovered the knife, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Valdivia told the assistant principal that the fanny pack was his "everyday bag" and he always keeps his knife in there.

Although police said it was the assistant principal who found the knife, Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman Nadine Drew released a statement Tuesday, saying the school resource officer discovered that the student had a knife on campus.

"There were no known threats or injuries related to this incident," the statement continued. "School disciplinary measures will be in accordance with the District's Code Book for Student Conduct discipline matrix."

Valdivia was arrested on a charge of possession of a weapon on school property. He has since bonded out of jail.

