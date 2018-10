MIRAMAR, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash on Thursday night in Miramar.

A driver struck a pedestrian on the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 75 to Miramar Parkway. The ramp remains closed.

According to FHP Lt. Alvaro A. Feola, paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene of the crash.

Traffic homicide investigators were collecting evidence about 8:40 p.m.

