From Miramar mayor to president? Wayne Messam considering it

MIRAMAR, Fla. - One day after winning re-election, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam is launching a presidential exploratory committee.

Messam, whose name has been mentioned among a throng of potential Democratic challengers to President Donald Trump in 2020, soundly won re-election Tuesday.

He also launched a new website Wednesday that will allow him to collect donations as he considers running for president.

Miramar's first black mayor was born in Pahokee and grew up in South Bay. From there it was on to Florida State University, where he was a member of the Seminoles' first national championship team in 1993.

Messam started 12 games at wide receiver for the Seminoles during the 1995 and 1996 seasons. He was also the school's 1996 homecoming chief and was elected vice-president of the student body as a senior.

Andy Lyons/Allsport Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Wayne Messam looks for the ball during a game against the Florida Gators, Nov. 30, 1996, in Tallahassee, Florida.

Messam's first trip as a potential presidential candidate will be a March 23 visit to South Carolina for a Democratic Party meeting.

The 44-year-old son of Jamaican immigrants told CNN on Wednesday that he hopes voters who don't know him "pause" to listen to his story long enough to see that he "comes from humble beginnings and is living my American dream."

"And I think that American dream is slipping away for most Americans," he added. "Americans are not getting their needs met."

Messam said he is choosing to launch an exploratory committee and not a full-fledged campaign because he wants to take "the proper steps to be able to move our campaign forward so we can launch in a way where we can get our message out to the American people."

But he told CNN that he "feels confident" his campaign will be able to meet the Democratic National Committee requirements to make the first two primary debates.

"What we know is going to fuel this campaign is grassroots support," he said. "And we feel confident that we will be able to meet the threshold so we will be on the debate in June."

Messam is progressive on guns, immigration and the environment and he supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

The mayor was part of a group that sued the state of Florida in 2018 over a law that restricted his ability to create municipal gun regulations after the mayor wanted a new amphitheater in his city to be a "gun-free venue."

