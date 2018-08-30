Man accused of slamming into patrol car while fleeing another hit-and-run crash

Anthony Ganie is accused of driving under influence and other traffic offenses.

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A Miramar man was arrested early Tuesday after police said he drunkenly crashed into an officer's patrol car while fleeing from another hit-and-run crash.

The police officer's leg was broken in the crash, according to the arrest report.

Anthony Ganie, 26, faces a number of charges, including driving under the influence and causing bodily harm, leaving scene of a crash and resisting an officer without violence.

Ganie was driving on Southwest 62nd Avenue near Southwest 38th Street around 3 a.m. when his black Acura crashed into a Buick, causing thousands of dollar's worth of damage, the report said. Ganie then fled west on Southwest 62nd Avenue without stopping, the report said.

Several minutes later, an officer spotted Ganie on Southwest 64th Avenue and attempted to make a traffic stop, the report said. When that officer turned on his police lights and siren, Ganie took off at high rate of speed.

Eventually, Ganie lost control of the car and crashed into another officer's patrol car, the report said. The officer inside the patrol car was transported to local hospital for treatment.

When Ganie left his car, he smelled of alcohol and was profusely sweating, the report said.

"I'm sorry man, I was trying to get home," Ganie told one of the officers on the scene, according to the report.

Ganie then failed several field sobriety tests, the report said.

Ganie is currently being held on $10,000 bond at Broward County's Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

