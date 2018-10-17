Man arrested on numerous charges 2 years after daughter killed in crash

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A man was arrested this week on numerous charges two years after his 3-year-old daughter was killed in a car crash in Miramar.

Ryan Basdeo, 27, of Pembroke Pines, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child, DUI causing death, DUI causing seriously bodily injury, vehicular homicide of a person or viable fetus, reckless driving causing seriously bodily injury and DUI causing property damage.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Basdeo was driving a black 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander east in the 6600 block of Miramar Parkway on Oct. 6, 2016, when he lost control of the SUV at a sharp curve.

Police said the SUV skidded off the pavement, struck a guardrail and then crashed into two trees while traveling at least 60 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Authorities said Basdeo was not wearing his seat belt and struck the steering wheel and dashboard with great force, causing serious injuries to himself.

According to the affidavit, Basdeo's 3-year-old daughter, Sophia Basdeo, was sitting in the backseat on her mother's lap.

Police said Basdeo and his significant other, Alana Battoo, were taken as trauma alerts to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Battoo suffered numerous fractured bones in her neck, arms and the base of her spine, along with internal injuries, the affidavit stated. Authorities said she had to undergo surgery to save her life.

A relative told Local 10 News that Battoo was pregnant at the time of the crash and lost the baby. She said the couple had another child, a boy named Logan, a year later.

According to affidavit, Sophia was taken in extremely critical condition to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, where she died the next day.

An autopsy confirmed that she died from "multiple blunt force trauma" suffered in the crash.

Police said Basdeo's blood-alcohol content was .121 shortly after the crash.

He is being held at the Broward County Mail Jail in lieu of a $111,000 bond.



