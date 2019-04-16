Man dead after pickup truck slams into tree in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A man was killed when a pickup truck crashed into a tree Tuesday morning near a Miramar apartment complex.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said the white pickup truck was traveling east on Pembroke Road when the driver somehow lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and slammed into a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A resident told Local 10 News he heard the crash about 2 a.m. Scott Gentilesco said he and another neighbor were trying to talk to the driver, asking if he was OK, but there was no response.

"I don't want to see anybody die," Gentilesco said. "It's unfortunate."

Rues said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Police blocked the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road near Oleander Drive during the fatal crash investigation.

The man hasn't been identified, pending notification of family members.

