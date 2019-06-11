Miami man accused of threatening to kill woman on Facebook

Jay Cephus is accused of threatening a woman over Facebook, deputies said.

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A Miami man was arrested last month after deputies said he threatened to kill a woman on Facebook, accusing her of keeping his children from him after he and the children's mother were involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Jay Cephus, 32, faces a charge of intimidation via a written threat to kill.

Cephus was seriously hurt and his girlfriend, Shameka Cone, was killed after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in January in Miami.

According to court records, Cephus posted a photo of the woman with the following message on May 30:

"This girl took my kids. I haven't seen them since Shameka Cone Died. We both was involved in a hit and run but my Baby Mother Shameka Cone did not make it. ... this girl said she will watch them until I get out of hospital and never returned them. Cash reward to find them."

According to the court records, he later posted a comment on the post that read “Nice knowing yall. Drop me line in jail. I'm going to kill her.”

Another Facebook user commented on the post, providing the address of the woman's workplace, the records said.

Miramar police officers arrested Cephus and one of his friends when they showed up at the woman's workplace, the records said. When questioned by police, Cephus admitted to writing the Facebook posts, the records said.

Cephus is currently being held on $30,000 bond at Broward County's Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.