Suspect arrested after fleeing police, intentionally hitting deputy with car

Darriell Rogers was taken into custody after fleeing from police and striking a deputy with his car.

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man Tuesday night they said intentionally hit an officer with his car after being pulled over.

Deputies said Darriell Rogers, 29, fled from Miramar police when officers tried conducting a traffic stop.

That led to another attempted traffic stop, this time by BSO deputies and Hallandale Beach police officers near the Interstate 95 exit ramp to Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Deputies said Rogers pulled over briefly but then began driving off, hitting a deputy with his car in the process.

The BSO deputy and a Hallandale Beach police officer fired their guns at Rogers' car as he fled, but no one was hit, authorities said.

According to BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wriht, Miramar police officers caught up with Rogers a short time later near Southwest 68th Avenue and East Woodscape Drive in Miramar.

Both Rogers and the BSO deputy were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Rogers faces charges of attempted premeditated murder and fleeing police with disregard of safety to persons or property.

