Motorcyclist dies after being struck by car in Miramar, officials say

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving another vehicle in Miramar, officials said.

The crash happened Saturday evening at Miramar Parkway and 148th Avenue.

The accident involved a motorcyclist being struck by a car, Miramar Fire officials said. A man was hurt and found on the ground.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition. Miramar police said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene, according to police.

Police advised drivers to avoid Miramar Parkway between 145th and 148th avenues due to the crash.

