Student arrested over threat to 'shoot up' Broward school, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Miramar Police Department officers arrested a student for making a threat to "shoot up" Everglades High School.

Tania Rues, the police department's spokeswoman, said early Thursday morning the student was arrested for making a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

"We want to clarify that this arrestee made a verbal threat in a classroom," Rues said. "Another student posted a message on social media advising EHS students not to go to school because of the threat that was made."

Rues said detectives identified, detained and questioned the student after the social media post on Wednesday.

The Broward County public school at 17100 SW 48th Ct., serves about 2,425 students, and it is next to Glades Middle School, which has about 1,300 students.

Both schools are about 30 minutes away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people died during the Valentine's Day massacre.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.