Video shows arsonist setting car on fire in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. - The Miramar Police Department is investigating after someone was caught on camera setting fire to a car in Miramar.

A surveillance video shows a man with a mullet-style haircut igniting a bottle of fuel on top of a 2014 Acura MDX around 3:15 a.m. on Aug 12 in the 1900 block of Southwest 125th Avenue.

The man is nearly burned as the vehicle bursts into flames.

Anyone with information about the arson is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

