Police investigate disappearance of 55-year-old Miramar woman

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Miramar police are investigating the disappearance of a woman who authorities said has had no contact with her family or friends for more than a week.

According to authorities, Stephanie Ray Clemons, 55, was last seen May 20 outside her home in east Miramar on Venetian Street.

Police said Clemons was reported missing after she failed to show up to work that day.

Authorities don't know how Clemons left her home, as her vehicle remains parked on her property.

It's also unclear whether Clemons suffers from any specific illness, police said.

Anyone with information about Clemons' whereabouts is asked to call Detective S. Jepkema at 954-602-4127 or email the detective at sjepkema@miramarpd.org. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.