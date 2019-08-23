Police investigate disappearance of Miramar woman

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Miramar police are investigating the disappearance of a woman who was last seen around noon Sunday at her home in the 2000 block of Renaissance Boulevard.

According to a police flyer, Valentina Arango left her home in a blue 2015 Toyota Yaris with Florida tag Z01-AXB and arrived at Stetson University Hatter Hall in Deland around 5 p.m., the GPS on her cellphone showed.

Police said the last transaction made on Arango's debit card occurred Sunday at a Sunoco gas station.

No one could verify to detectives that Arango was spotted at either Hatter Hall or the gas station on Sunday, authorities said.

Police said Arango's mother last spoke with her daughter Tuesday and no one has heard from her since.

Detectives believe Arango might be in danger.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Nikki Fletcher at 954-602-4131 or email her at nfletcher@miramarpd.org.

